    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Wants His Side to Have Composure in Front of Goal After Brentford Win

    Author:

    Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his side, demanding that they must have composure in front of goal after the Blues' 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

    His side were lucky to escape with the three points against their London rivals and need to be more clinical.

    Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he wants his side to show more composure.

    sipa_35593230 (1)

    Reflecting on the game, he said: "We lacked a bit of position today, otherwise we had some half chances - it is maybe the same song we sing for many, many weeks. “We put a lot of effort into every part of the game. It is not only about scoring, it is about defending, counter-pressing, escaping the pressure and today it was a big subject to collect second and third balls in midfield.

    “We put a lot of effort in to get a performance like this for 65 or 70 minutes and we do this as a team, so sometimes we lack a bit of composure and maybe we are not too relaxed in front of goal.

    “That is the price we pay. We have the quality and we trust our guys and we are able to score more goals.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594364 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Wants His Side to Have Composure in Front of Goal After Brentford Win

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35372862 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Insist' on Antonio Rudiger Contract Renewal Despite Real Madrid Interest

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35221743
    News

    Chelsea Assistant Coach Backs Jorginho for Ballon d'Or

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35605559
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Lauds Petr Cech for Role in £22M Edouard Mendy Signing

    1 hour ago
    Rice 1
    Transfer News

    Report: West Ham's Stance Over Declan Rice's Future Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

    2 hours ago
    Kounde 2
    News

    Revealed: The Reason Sevilla Rejected Chelsea's Jules Kounde Bid

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34757574 (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Offer to Antonio Rudiger 'Deemed Disrespectful' Amid Contract Stand-Off

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35221743
    News

    Chelsea Assistant Zsolt Low Makes Worrying Admission Regarding Mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Side

    3 hours ago