Thomas Tuchel Wants His Side to Have Composure in Front of Goal After Brentford Win

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his side, demanding that they must have composure in front of goal after the Blues' 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

His side were lucky to escape with the three points against their London rivals and need to be more clinical.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he wants his side to show more composure.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Reflecting on the game, he said: "We lacked a bit of position today, otherwise we had some half chances - it is maybe the same song we sing for many, many weeks. “We put a lot of effort into every part of the game. It is not only about scoring, it is about defending, counter-pressing, escaping the pressure and today it was a big subject to collect second and third balls in midfield.

“We put a lot of effort in to get a performance like this for 65 or 70 minutes and we do this as a team, so sometimes we lack a bit of composure and maybe we are not too relaxed in front of goal.

“That is the price we pay. We have the quality and we trust our guys and we are able to score more goals.”

