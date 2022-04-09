Thomas Tuchel Wants Jorginho & N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Futures Resolved This Summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he wants the futures of Blues midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho resolved this summer as their contracts expire in 2023.

The pair were on fine form last season but have not hit the heights of their Champions League winning campaign so far.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton, via football.london, Tuchel discussed his midfielder's contract situations.

Chelsea's season off-the-pitch has been thrown into doubt with the recent sale process, with the contract situations of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta previously dominating headlines.

The trio were all out of contract at the end of the season, whilst Azpilicueta has seen his deal extended by a clause after he reached the number of games played for an automatic renewal.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

One player who could step into Chelsea's midfield next season is Conor Gallagher, who is currently impressing on loan at Crystal Palace.

It has been reported that he could return to his parent club and be a prominant part of Tuchel's plans next season.

