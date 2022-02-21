Thomas Tuchel Wants Less Jokes About 'Chelsea's Solution' Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has demanded for there to be less jokes about Romelu Lukaku as he is part of the solution at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has struggled in front of goal since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer and only touched the ball seven times againts Crystal Palace at the weekend.

And now, speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Lille, head coach Tuchel has demanded that there are less jokes about the forward as he is part of Chelsea's solution.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking about the Belgian, Tuchel said: “What can I do? I don’t know. Now we have to deal with it.

"There is data out there and the data speaks a certain language. He was not involved in our game. It’s sometimes like this.

"With strikers, if they struggle with self confidence and to find the space and get involved against a good defensive side, it can be like this.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It is not what we want, not what Romelu wants. It is not the time to laugh about him, to make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight and we will protect him because he is our player.

"It’s on us, on me to adapt and find solutions. Romelu will always be part of the solution.”

The German will be hoping that Lukaku can start delivering as Chelsea head into the business end of the season, involved in every cup competition available as they look to add even more silverware this year.

