Thomas Tuchel Wants Open & Honest Talks With Todd Boehly Over Chelsea Investment

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he wants to hold open and honest talks over the investment put into the club with incoming owner Todd Boehly ahead of the summer transfer window.

Boehly's consortium were named as the preferred bidders for Chelsea and are set to take over from Roman Abramovich by the end of May.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel has opened up on what he wants to discuss with the new owner.

imago1012109231h

The pair had met for an informal lunch previously but did not go into details regarding plans for Chelsea in the future.

It has since been reported that Boehly is expected to 'heavily back' Tuchel in the transfer market and make significant funds available to add to the Chelsea squad.

When asked if holding conversations with Boehly will be beneficial to the head coach, Tuchel said: "Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest. 

imago1011951047h

"He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit."

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will depart the Blues at the end of the season upon the expiry of their contracts, with Chelsea needing to dip into the transfer market to replace the defensive duo.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the club as they head into their first transfer window under the Boehly consortium's ownership.

