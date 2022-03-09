Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Wants Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia to Stay at Chelsea After Sale But Holds ‘No Influence’ Over Decision

Chelsea boss Thomas tuchel has admitted that he is hopeful that Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia remain at the club once it is sold by Roman Abramovich.

After listing Chelsea for sale on Wednesday, Abramovich has already had plenty of interest as well as bids for the club as his 19 year run as owner comes to an end. 

Speaking to the press as Chelsea prepare to face Norwich City, Tuchel fielded several questions regarding the future of Granovskaia and Cech.

imago0046921066h

The trio have had a close working relationship since Tuchel arrived in London last season and the German boss is keen to continue with them in place if the club is sold.

When asked about his preference, Tuchel said: “This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

imago0041027187h

Latest reports have stated that Granovskaia is facing a dilemma over her future at Chelsea as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying if they take over the club.

However, it is still unclear as to who will purchase the club off Abramovich, with 20 potential investors keen to pursue bids.

Bids will be accepted by the American merchant bank, the Raine Group until March 15 as they set a deadline. But they insist a sale will not be rushed through.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

