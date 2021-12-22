'Ask Me About Football' - Thomas Tuchel's Plea Regarding the Vaccination State of Chelsea's Players

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he wants to focus on football than constantly answer questions regarding Covid-19 and the vaccination status of his players.

This comes after Chelsea are without several first team players during the winter fizture schedule due to Covid-19 cases at Cobham.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter final against Brentford via football.london, Tuchel pleaded for questions to be focused on football.

When asked about his stance on the vaccine, Tuchel said: “There can be regulations around this, like when you arrive at work your employer can create an environment where you are not allowed to be in the building if you are not vaccinated. This can happen so you have to adapt to it and you have to live with the consequences.

"But we cannot force people to get vaccinated and I will not change my opinion on that. I am not the guy to comment on that, I am not the expert here. There are experts in this country, all over the rest of Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football."

The German then refused to get involved in the discussion surrounding whether his players should be vaccinated, leaving the choice up to the individual.

"I will not get involved," he said. "I am vaccinated. I made the decision for me and that's it.

"You know that it's causing an issue. But it's not that we have all unvaccinated infected. We have vaccinated players who are positive.

"I don't want to get involved in pointing fingers and starting the hunt for non-vaccinated people. This is a choice to make. Leave it there.”

