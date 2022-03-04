Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he wants to remain at Chelsea under whoever takes over from Roman Abramovich when a sale is completed.

After being acquired in 2003, Abramovich will part company with Chelsea after 19 years having won it all, announcing in a statement on Wednesday night that it is in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners' if he is to depart.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put Abramovich under pressure and he could face possible sanctions from the UK Government for his alleged closeness to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin - something he strongly denies.

It left him with no choice but to list the Club for sale, with bids being accepted until March 15 as the European and World champions look for new owners.

They've got Thomas Tuchel leading the Blues to glory, offering the Men's team stability, another appointment which has proven to be a great success for Abramovich despite the split view on his arrival in January 2021.

Chelsea have already received several bids, as well as strong interest to purchase the Club including a Swiss-American consortium fronted by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly.

The Raine Group, an American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale, have confirmed it won't be rushed as due diligence is followed.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch said.

When new owners come in, they have their own ideas - how they want to manage the club, but also who they want the person to be to manage it all.

Tuchel has proven himself already but his future isn't certain or guaranteed. As he joked in his press conference, when is it certain?

But the Chelsea head coach expressed his desire to stay with the Blues in a plea to whoever comes in to replace Abramovich.

"I said many times I love working in Premier League," said Tuchel on his future.

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues.

"There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

