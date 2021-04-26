Thomas Tuchel wants 'top-level' team performance from Chelsea against Real Madrid

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea demand ahead of Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged his side to produce another top performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

They head to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to face Zinedine Zidane's side in the first-leg, which sees them in a Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2014.

Tuchel's side come into the clash in good form after a 'crucial' away win against West Ham in the race for a top four spot in the Premier League.

sipa_33100018

Chelsea have little experience in the latter stages of Europe's elite competition, but Tuchel believes in his squad to overcome the Spanish giants.

He has asked his team to deliver another 'top-level performance' if they wish to progress into the final next month.

"We come into this important game in a good way," admitted Tuchel. "It is the best way to arrive into a huge Champions League match, with a crucial win under our belt.

sipa_33099829

"It is a crucial experience we have in our luggage and it makes the bond in the team strong and close. Tomorrow we clearly need to put in another top-level team performance, against a strong Real Madrid side.

"The next challenge is for us to keep this level, don’t drop from it and I strongly believe in our squad. Maybe the next step is to keep the level and not over-expect to go to the next step."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face Real Madrid apart from midfielder Mateo Kovacic who remains sidelined through injury.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32925304
News

Real Madrid confirm 22-man squad to face Chelsea in Champions League semi-finals

sipa_32835335 (2)
News

Mateo Kovacic remains out for Chelsea against Real Madrid, confirms Thomas Tuchel

sipa_32965322 (1)
News

What Thomas Tuchel has said on claims of Chelsea getting favourable refereeing decisions against Real Madrid in Champions League

sipa_33099829
News

Thomas Tuchel believes Real Madrid test comes at 'good moment' for Chelsea

sipa_33111559
News

Thomas Tuchel: Eden Hazard will want to make a point against former club Chelsea

sipa_32656880
Match Coverage

Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_33100398
News

Thomas Tuchel wants 'top-level' team performance from Chelsea against Real Madrid

sipa_33099964
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Kai Havertz set to return for the Blues