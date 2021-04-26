Thomas Tuchel wants 'top-level' team performance from Chelsea against Real Madrid

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged his side to produce another top performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

They head to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to face Zinedine Zidane's side in the first-leg, which sees them in a Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2014.

Tuchel's side come into the clash in good form after a 'crucial' away win against West Ham in the race for a top four spot in the Premier League.

Chelsea have little experience in the latter stages of Europe's elite competition, but Tuchel believes in his squad to overcome the Spanish giants.

He has asked his team to deliver another 'top-level performance' if they wish to progress into the final next month.

"We come into this important game in a good way," admitted Tuchel. "It is the best way to arrive into a huge Champions League match, with a crucial win under our belt.

"It is a crucial experience we have in our luggage and it makes the bond in the team strong and close. Tomorrow we clearly need to put in another top-level team performance, against a strong Real Madrid side.

"The next challenge is for us to keep this level, don’t drop from it and I strongly believe in our squad. Maybe the next step is to keep the level and not over-expect to go to the next step."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face Real Madrid apart from midfielder Mateo Kovacic who remains sidelined through injury.

