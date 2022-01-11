Trust & Right Attitude: Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Ahead of Spurs Tie

Thomas Tuchel expects his Chelsea side to show trust and the right attitude as they look to progress into the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night when they face Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea head to north London for the second leg of the semi final tie with a two goal aggregate lead following a 2-0 win in last Wednesday's first leg.

Tuchel is adamant the tie isn't yet complete for his side and has told his squad what he expects from them going into, and during the game.

“Trusting ourselves is what we do," admitted the Blues boss ahead of the cup tie.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We trust ourselves and always prepare properly and are on the front foot and have huge respect for the competition, big respect for our opponents. We have respect for the game. If you respect the game, the talent and opportunities we have, it is our obligation to be prepared.

"I have trust in me, my staff and my team and players. This is what we do, what we are used to. Arrive well prepared or you have no chance to win consistently on this level. We proved it. We can allow ourselves to trust on this one, that we have the attitude right. Then we will have the game right.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We had a good result because we had a good game and win. Now it starts from scratch. Anything can happen in football, we want it to happen in our side. If obstacles occur it is our duty to respond and show reactions. This is what we do.

"I guess and I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side. We need our best level."

Tuchel will have the same group from the first leg available for selection, while he is waiting to find out if either or both of Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will be available following Covid self-isolations.

“Right now I would say the same guys we had in the cup game, no news," Tuchel added on team news. "No new injuries, which is good news for us. We have to wait for last minute decisions on Thiago and N’Golo.”

