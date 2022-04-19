Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea's position inside the Champions League places is "pretty safe" however is aware anything can happen between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea are currently in third place in the Premier League, eight points clear of Manchester United in fifth, also with two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester United, Everton, Wolves, Leeds United, Leicester City and Watford conclude their 2021/22 league campaign; a favourable run-in for wanting to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Arsenal is up first for Chelsea, on Wednesday night, and a win over Mikel Arteta's side will push the Blues even closer to clinching a top four spot.

Tuchel acknowledges it should be straightforward for his side to ensure they finish in the top four, however knows nothing can be ruled out.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel insisted the top four race isn't over yet due to anything being possible in the Premier League.

He said: “I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not! Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished. We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule. We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team.

"I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea. We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

