Thomas Tuchel Wasn't Shocked by Roman Abramovich's Announcement to Sell Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he was not surprised with Roman Abramovich's announcement to sell the club.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he was not shocked by the news of a sale.

"I knew a little bit before because I am of course in a direct line of communication with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) so I knew about it before," Tuchel said. "It was more of a process of knowing than this one moment.

"It was a process of messages, a process of talks. It's not like we had two weeks of nothing and then suddenly was told ok it will be sold.

"I could feel it coming. I could feel the possibility."

The Blues boss continued to heap praise on Abramovich for the work he has done to make Chelsea one of the biggest clubs in world football, winning every trophy available to him during his time as owner.

The Chelsea head coach continued: "I don't know even if this quite makes sense but the club is not selling the club, the owner is selling the club. And he's selling a well structured, top-organised organisation."

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich but the Russian wants guarantees that they will continue to invest in the club.

