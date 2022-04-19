Thomas Tuchel: We Demand Special Things From Chelsea Because We Are a Special Group

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he demands special things from his Chelsea squad because they are a special group of players.

This comes after the Blues progressed to the FA Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel has opened up on his demands for his squad.

The Blues head coach was asked if he believes his side will face difficulties with inspiration due to their position in the table, being eight points clear of fifth place.

He said: “I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not! Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished."

He continued to reveal that he demands a lot from his Chelsea squad as he believes they are a 'special group' of players.

"I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea," he stated.

"We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

Chelsea will be hoping for victory in the London derby as they look to pull even further ahead in the Premier League and secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League soon.

