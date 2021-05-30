Thomas Tuchel: We Needed to Play With a Strong Bond & Belief

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed his side's resolve following their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

It was the west London side that came out on top in the all-English clash as a lone Kai Havertz goal in the first-half clinched the victory for the Blues.

"We were absolutely sure we needed to play with a strong bond and belief, that is what we did," said the German, as quoted by Football London.

Chelsea took the game by the scruff off the neck in front of a roaring crowd at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto as they outdid Pep Guardiola's side in all departments right from the off.

Tuchel added: "Minute after minute, we grabbed possession, second balls and initiated counter-attacks.

"From then on, it was a tough match to the end."

