Thomas Tuchel: We Needed to Play With a Strong Bond & Belief
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed his side's resolve following their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.
It was the west London side that came out on top in the all-English clash as a lone Kai Havertz goal in the first-half clinched the victory for the Blues.
"We were absolutely sure we needed to play with a strong bond and belief, that is what we did," said the German, as quoted by Football London.
Chelsea took the game by the scruff off the neck in front of a roaring crowd at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto as they outdid Pep Guardiola's side in all departments right from the off.
Tuchel added: "Minute after minute, we grabbed possession, second balls and initiated counter-attacks.
"From then on, it was a tough match to the end."
