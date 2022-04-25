Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side's win against West Ham will boost the mood at the club after their recent home form.

The Blues were 1-0 winners against the Hammers on Sunday afternoon, with Christian Pulisic scoring in the 90th minute.

It was the first time the Blues had won at Stamford Bridge since their win against Newcastle, having lost to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal since then.

Tuchel spoke to the media after the win and commented on how such a result will lift the mood at the club after such poor home form in recent weeks.

"Very good for us, our mood, our belief."

He also spoke on the atmosphere during the game, via football.london, with the Blues working towards a top four finish and an FA Cup until the end of the season as he said: "I think they know very well. I think today was a bit due to the uncertainty of the last results.

"Honestly, games like this against West Ham are, in my opinion, very hard to have a hard and spectacular game. And full credit. They normally defend with eight or nine players deep around their box, and they do this so disciplined that it's very hard to find spaces to accelerate.

"I did not expect a spectacular game in general, and the first half was a bit stuck. But that was because of a bit of uncertainty after the latest results here at home.

"We grew into it, never lost discipline, we never lost patience, understood the situation better when to accelerate, and we joined a bit with more courage and players when the acceleration was there.

"So we grew into it and created more chances minute to minute in the second half and then got the winner. Me personally, I don't know if there is any other way to play against them.

"I don't want to confuse it that we don't give everything. It can feel like this if you play against West Ham with a lot of possession, but at the same time, you have to be careful and disciplined to control the counter-attacks."

