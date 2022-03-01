Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: What Chelsea Need to Do to Overcome Luton Town in FA Cup Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what his side need to do to beat Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening.

The Blues go into the match off the back of a penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carbao Cup final.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Luton Town, Tuchel opened up on what the Blues need to do to win on Wednesday.

imago1010216227h (1)

He said: "In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there.

"We need the right motivation, again the right attitude, we need full commitment. It is demanding and still we expect it from us. Is it the easiest, closest, most realistic? 

Read More

"I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on tomorrow. If we want to talk about it (winning the FA Cup) we need to win tomorrow.”

imago1010235770h

However, Tuchel will be without several first team players for the trip to Luton after confirming a 'massive list' of unavailable players due to injury.

 "We now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list," he said.

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: What Chelsea Need to Do to Overcome Luton Town in FA Cup Clash

By Nick Emms
42 seconds ago
imago1010238584h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update After 'Huge Overload' in Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010231644h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future

By Nick Emms
45 minutes ago
imago1009675353h
Match Coverage

Preview: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010222754h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Won't Be Hard to Lift for Luton Tie After Liverpool Defeat

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010235770h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hits Out With 'I'm Not A Politician' Response After Constant Ukraine-Roman Abramovich Questioning

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009361740h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash vs Luton Town

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel to Take Late Decision on Chelsea Team Selection to Face Luton Town in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago