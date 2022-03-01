Thomas Tuchel: What Chelsea Need to Do to Overcome Luton Town in FA Cup Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what his side need to do to beat Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening.

The Blues go into the match off the back of a penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carbao Cup final.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Luton Town, Tuchel opened up on what the Blues need to do to win on Wednesday.

He said: "In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there.

"We need the right motivation, again the right attitude, we need full commitment. It is demanding and still we expect it from us. Is it the easiest, closest, most realistic?

"I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on tomorrow. If we want to talk about it (winning the FA Cup) we need to win tomorrow.”

However, Tuchel will be without several first team players for the trip to Luton after confirming a 'massive list' of unavailable players due to injury.

"We now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list," he said.

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play."

