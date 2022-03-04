Thomas Tuchel: Whoever Buys Chelsea is 'Very Lucky'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that whoever purchases the club will be 'very lucky'.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

After his statement on Wednesday evening, parties interested in buying the Club have started to become public.

A consortium fronted by Swiss and US billionaires Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly are also showing interest and a bid is being prepared.

And now, speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Burnley, Tuchel has stated that whoever buys the club is 'very lucky'.

When asked if the next owner can match the success of Abramovich, he said: “We will see. Let’s see in the next 20 years and then we see. Whoever buys it is lucky to have it.”

The Blues boss continued to provide an insight into what the future holds for the club.

"Still, I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner decided to sell the club.

"He sells a strong, solid and very well organised club on the highest level," he concluded.

There are several parties interested in taking over from Abramovich, who values the club at £4 billion, a fee that may be unlikely to be matched if he is to sell the club quickly.

