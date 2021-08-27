August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel: Why Liverpool Clash Is Important for Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has looked forward to Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Tuchel's side go up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team and both have started the seasons with two wins, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel has discussed the importance of the match.

sipa_34577333 (3)

He said: "I think any time when you play at Anfield, with spectators against Liverpool, it’s one of the toughest challenges you can face in European football."

The German proceeded to talk about how the game will help his Chelsea side realise the progress they have made from last season and where they are in the 2021/22 title challenge.

He continued: "After that you are much smarter where you are and what your true capacity and performance is so it’s like this tomorrow."

sipa_32515446

Tuchel's side started the season with an impressive 3-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace before travelling to the Emirates to beat Arsenal 2-0 in fine fashion. Liverpool have beaten Norwich and Burnley in the opening two matches.

Speaking on each team's start to the season, Tuchel said: "We had a good start, Liverpool had a good start

"Tomorrow we will fight from the first minute to get a good result but it will be a huge challenge. No result will be a decision for the season. We are fighting for it because this is the challenge where we need to prove and want to prove ourselves."

The Blues travel to Anfield in the evening kick-off tomorrow.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel: Why Liverpool Clash Is Important for Chelsea

sipa_34410701 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Risk Attitude in Chelsea Squad With Too Many Signings

sipa_34676617
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Virgil Van Dijk And Romelu Lukaku Battle Ahead of Liverpool Clash

1005572394
News

Christian Pulisic & Kurt Zouma Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Liverpool

pjimage (13)
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Return Amid Man City & Man Utd Links

sipa_34577333 (3)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping Chelsea Can Make More Signings Before August 31 Deadline

sipa_34577333 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Jurgen Klopp Admission Ahead of Liverpool Clash

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

David Moyes: Chelsea Accept West Ham's Offer for Kurt Zouma