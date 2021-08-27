Thomas Tuchel: Why Liverpool Clash Is Important for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has looked forward to Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Tuchel's side go up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team and both have started the seasons with two wins, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel has discussed the importance of the match.

He said: "I think any time when you play at Anfield, with spectators against Liverpool, it’s one of the toughest challenges you can face in European football."

The German proceeded to talk about how the game will help his Chelsea side realise the progress they have made from last season and where they are in the 2021/22 title challenge.

He continued: "After that you are much smarter where you are and what your true capacity and performance is so it’s like this tomorrow."

Tuchel's side started the season with an impressive 3-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace before travelling to the Emirates to beat Arsenal 2-0 in fine fashion. Liverpool have beaten Norwich and Burnley in the opening two matches.

Speaking on each team's start to the season, Tuchel said: "We had a good start, Liverpool had a good start

"Tomorrow we will fight from the first minute to get a good result but it will be a huge challenge. No result will be a decision for the season. We are fighting for it because this is the challenge where we need to prove and want to prove ourselves."

The Blues travel to Anfield in the evening kick-off tomorrow.

