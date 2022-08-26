Thomas Tuchel Wil Be Banned From The Touchline Against Leicester City

It's safe to say things got a bit heated between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Spurs at Stamford Bridge on matchday two of the new season.

Thomas Tuchel will face a one-game touchline ban after getting into an altercation with Spurs boss Conte both during and after the game which saw the pair getting red cards.

Along with the ban, Tuchel will have to pay a £35,000 fine whereas Conte only has to pay £15,000

The German manager was on the touchline in Chelsea's previous game against Leeds United after that ban was temporarily suspended as the Blues waited to hear back from Independent Regulatory Commission with reasons as to why he was being banned.

The FA's statement reads: "Thomas Tuchel will be banned from the touchline for Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against Leicester City FC on Saturday 27 August 2022.

"The manager admitted that his behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022 was improper.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ordered for him to be fined £35,000 and suspended from the touchline for one fixture during a hearing.

"Thomas Tuchel appealed against these sanctions, but this has been dismissed by an Appeal Board today [Friday]."

Tuchel will face this ban in Chelsea's next fixture against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday where both teams come into the game suffering losses in their previous games.

