'We Will Always Protect Our Players' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Player Protection After Romelu Lukaku Decision

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he 'will always' protect his players after deciding to drop Romelu Lukaku for their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Reds at Stamford Bridge despite being two goals down in the opening 26 minutes, with Lukaku being absent from the squad entirely.

Tuchel's decision comes after the striker's recent comments suggesting he is unhappy at the club just five months into his return to west London.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the media after the clash the German manager confirmed he will look after his players, even through difficult situations such as this.

"He is our player and will stay our player. We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow.

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lukaku revealed in an interview with Sky Sport Italia that he is unhappy with his situation at the club.

There is also speculation that he may already want to return to his former side Inter Milan, whom he joined the Blues from in the summer.

