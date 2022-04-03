Thomas Tuchel Will Dig in to Analyse Chelsea's Errors for Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will dig in' to analyse what went wrong in his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon ahead of their midweek fixture.

The Blues are set to host Real Madrid on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge as they look to get a foot in the door to the Champions League semi-final.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Tuchel was asked whether the loss was 'just another blip', to which he replied:

"It seems like it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens.

"We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this. There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it.

"There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

Tuchel went on to insist that his players did not lose because they were thinking ahead to their midweek clash.

"Maybe if we lost 1-0 or 2-0, or starting too late. But this was not the case. We struggled in the beginning but I felt us more tired mentally.

"Not fresh enough. This is normal. Yesterday, we were wearing gloves and it was snowing in training. Today, it was very, very warm.

"Again, it's more difficult for us than them to play as the underdog and be well prepared for this match.

"We are well prepared but are in one half of a training session."

