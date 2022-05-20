Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel 'Will Do His Best to Earn Chelsea Banner'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised that he will do his best to earn the banner given to him by fans at the Blues' clash against Leicester City.

This comes as the Chelsea fans unveiled a new banner, hailing their head coach.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed the banner and promised to earn his place as a crowd favourite.

imago1012109343h

When asked about his emotions after seeing the banner, captioned 'Deutsche Maestro' for the first time, Tuchel said: "I was very happy – I never had a banner. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I was looking at the banner for Mason Mount until somebody told me there was another banner on the other side. So very nice and thank you very much and I will do my best to earn it."

The humble response summed up Chelsea's head coach, who many would argue has already earned the banner after winning the Blues the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, the former for the first time in the history of the club.

Tuchel's reaction was pictured and captured on video by the club, showing his surprise, happiness and gratitude towards the fans of whom he has built a special relationship with in just the short time he has been in charge. 

The Blues will be hoping to add to their squad at the end of the season and reward Tuchel for the hard work he has put in during a tough season at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012055725h
News

Thomas Tuchel to Build Strong Chelsea Squad to Close Man City & Liverpool Gap

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010999727h
News

Antonio Rudiger: Thomas Tuchel Gave Me Chance to Give 200% for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012109818h (1)
News

Reece James Rivals Eden Hazard's Asssist Record at Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011856332h
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Name Asking Price for Kalidou Koulibaly Amid Chelsea & Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1007848078h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Reece James Can Replicate N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Legacy

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011032440h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Phenomenal' Mason Mount Ahead of Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011820978h
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants Open & Honest Talks With Todd Boehly Over Chelsea Investment

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011113885h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Look Into Chelsea's Poor Form at Stamford Bridge Ahead of New Season

By Nick Emms4 hours ago