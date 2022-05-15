Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Will Give His Honest Opinion on Chelsea Season After Premier League Conclusion

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will give his honest opinion on Chelsea's season after the conclusion of the Premier League. 

With two games left to play in the current campaign, the Blues are close to securing their spot in the top four ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. 

They have won two trophies this season, picking up the Super Cup in August and winning the Club World Cup in February. 

After his side's 6-5 penalty loss against Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, Tuchel revealed that he will not make a full evaluation on Chelsea's season until after they have played their remaining two games.

"It depends on what we do in the last two games and where it ends up," he said via football.london.

"Then I will give you my honest opinion."

Chelsea will face Leicester City and Watford at home in their final two matches, with the west London side currently sitting five points above Spurs in fifth as they move closer to Champions League football once again.

The Blues were in the race for the Premier League title earlier in the season, but now Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting for the crown.

Tuchel shared his thoughts on what his side need in order to close the gap between the two sides when he added: "We have everything it takes to win trophies, we proved it by the way. We have a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup and I don't feel sorry this was at the beginning of the season and in winter.

"We were good in Champions League, strong in both domestic cups, we can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players, but Man City and Liverpool have shown you need this on a consistency."

