Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised to look into his side's poor home form as the Blues have only won eight Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 1-1 draw to Leicester City saw the unwanted record extended as the Blues' home form has been below par this season.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel has revealed that he will look into the poor home record his side have this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "Of course, I think we can do better. I think it is not a lot; it is margins.

"We will look into that - it is not the moment when I have analysed everything and I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before. We struggle with efficiency, with goal scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep."

The German head coach continued to discuss the injury crisis that his team suffered this season, with Ben Chilwell being a long-term absentee.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It is like this, but we lack huge quality with N’Golo (Kante), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (being injured)," Tuchel continued. "If you see him in the last weeks, it is maybe a miracle we are in the top three the whole season without these key players because we missed them for weeks and weeks and weeks and it never stopped for us.

"Maybe this just needs to change, that we have everybody available. But the top teams, Liverpool bought a fantastic player (Luis Diaz) in the winter to make the existing squad stronger. Man City signed (Erling) Haaland already to make the existing squad stronger. We are losing players so at the moment my focus is to build a strong team and to see what’s even possible and then we think about how we close the gap."

Chelsea will be looking to add to their squad in the summer as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart on free transfers.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube