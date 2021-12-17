'We Trust What we do' - Thomas Tuchel 'Will Not Change' Chelsea's System

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he 'will not change' his side's system despite their recent performances.

Even though the Blues have only lost one game in all competitions since September they have appeared to struggle in previous games, including narrow wins against Watford and Leeds United.

However the German will not be looking to make any tweaks to Chelsea's system, which has proved so effective since he arrived in January.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel spoke on his side's recent performances and some of the errors they have made.

"We have the feeling that we got punished for not a lot. We are almost at half-time with already conceding and I am not sure why it happens.

"We are not the guys to look away and say this is bad luck. Back luck is a part of it. Maybe we need to understand from experience how hard it is to have consecutive cleans sheets."

He also dismissed any need for him to change the way in which his side play.

"No, I cannot see this. We trust what we do and we use the same system to have consistent results and clean sheets. It is not like we only concede, we have also scored a lot.

"Every game has its own story, there is not this one pattern that we suddenly get punished by long or short balls, whatever, we conceded penalties against us and like for every match there is some reasons why it’s like this."

