'I do Not Know as Much as Maybe You Think' - Thomas Tuchel Will Not Talk to Chelsea Players About Sale

Thomas Tuchel Will Not Speak to Chelsea Players Regarding Sale of Club

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will not talk to his players regarding the sale of the club.

The Blues released a statement on behalf of Roman Abramovich on Wednesday evening, which stated that he would be putting the club up for sale after days of speculation surrounding his future following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and calls for the 55-year-old to be sanctioned.

It was announced just over an hour before Chelsea were to set to kick off against Luton Town in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Kenilworth Road.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When speaking to the media after the 3-2 win against the Hatters, Tuchel was asked if he will speak to the players about the club's sale, but revealed that he doesn't think he needs to do so.

"Me personally? I don't think I have to talk about it.

"I do not know as much as maybe you think. I'm not a CEO or a member of the board. I am very sure the club will speak to us and to the players and it's also necessary."

He also addressed claims of uncertainty over the situation but said he is not the person to address it: "Yes, but not me. I cannot clarify the situation. I am pretty sure a member of the board will talk to us and clarify the situation."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea had to come from behind twice to beat Luton during the week, with the hosts giving the World and European Champions a tough test on the road.

Reece Burke gave the Hatters the lead after just two minutes, with Saul Niguez soon scoring his first Chelsea goal to equalise.

Just before half time Luton took the lead again through Harry Cornick, who slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the second half ensured that the Blues would advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

