'We Will Prioritise Health' - Thomas Tuchel Won't Take Any Risks Against Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will not take any risks when Chelsea face Brentford in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Blues have been hit with multiple positive tests for Covid-19 in recent days, as well as having to deal with an ever growing injury list.

Tuchel was only able to name 17 first team players in their draw against Wolves on Sunday amid their recent issues.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The German boss spoke to the media ahead of the clash against the Bees and revealed that he will not risk any of his players ahead of a busy fixture schedule.

"Tomorrow we will prioritise the health, not Aston Villa, and do not take any risk for some of our players."

Chelsea have seven players out due to Covid-19, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all missing out due to isolation.

A request was made to the Premier League on Sunday morning to postpone their game against Wolves due their high number of absences, but it was rejected despite other games across the weekend being missed due to similar circumstances.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel praised the players who featured in the match, including the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic who have only recently returned from injury.

"Full credit to all of the guys who were involved (against Wolves) given the circumstance. I didn't expect the best first half. We had our problems, but the way we grew, I am very happy. Our players have the heart and attitude..."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube