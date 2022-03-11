Thomas Tuchel Will Speak to Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Restrictions

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will speak to Blues trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger regarding their futures after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise due to the sanctioning.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted he will speak to his out of contract stars.

This comes after it was reported that players are worried regarding their futures at Stamford Bridge due to the sanctioning.

This means that Christensen, Azpilicueta and Rudiger, who are all out of contract in the summer, may have no chance but to leave the club.

When asked if he will speak to the trio, Tuchel said: "Yes, it changed in the morning but we had a game to prepare for. I’m not sure I’m the right person to speak about it because I don’t have full information and, as the club said, there are talks with the government about how the licence can be lived. Let’s see in the moment, even if this is for you maybe not enough.

"At some point, I allow myself to be a football coach and the manager of a first team. This situation concerns the whole club. It concerns the women, it concerns the academy. So I certainly don’t think I’m the most important person who’s involved in all this."

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

If the club is sold, Chelsea will be allowed to offer extensions to their players but it remains to be seen as to how long this will take as the trio could be set for a departure.

