Thomas Tuchel 'Will Squeeze Everything' Out of Chelsea Squad at His Disposal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised that he will 'squeeze everything' out of the squad at his disposal during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

This comes after Antonio Rudiger confirmed that he will depart the club, whilst Andreas Christensen also looks like leaving when his contract expires.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday, Tuchel promised that he will get the best out of whatever squad he has at his disposal during his time in charge.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Blues boss was asked whether he has coached players to improve, with the likes of Rudiger and Christensen on the peripheral before he was appointed as Chelsea head coach.

“Yes. It is my job. In the end it is," he said. "No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window)."

Tuchel then continued to discuss how he will 'squeeze everything' from his Chelsea squad after the transfer window, which will be the first under new ownership

IMAGO / Focus Images

He continued: "No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame? At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad.

"Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit. It was a pleasure every day with Toni and I am a bit concerned we talked too much in the past about it. There are still things, we have not reached our goals this season. There are big things to achieve and he is a big part of this club. We still demand 100% from him.

"Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

The Blues will no doubt be looking for defensive reinforcements as they look certain to lose both Rudiger and Christensen for nothing this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube