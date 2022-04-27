Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel 'Will Squeeze Everything' Out of Chelsea Squad at His Disposal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised that he will 'squeeze everything' out of the squad at his disposal during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

This comes after Antonio Rudiger confirmed that he will depart the club, whilst Andreas Christensen also looks like leaving when his contract expires.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday, Tuchel promised that he will get the best out of whatever squad he has at his disposal during his time in charge.

imago1011566982h

The Blues boss was asked whether he has coached players to improve, with the likes of Rudiger and Christensen on the peripheral before he was appointed as Chelsea head coach.

“Yes. It is my job. In the end it is," he said. "No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window)."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel then continued to discuss how he will 'squeeze everything' from his Chelsea squad after the transfer window, which will be the first under new ownership

imago1010999727h

He continued: "No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame? At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad. 

"Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit. It was a pleasure every day with Toni and I am a bit concerned we talked too much in the past about it. There are still things, we have not reached our goals this season. There are big things to achieve and he is a big part of this club. We still demand 100% from him. 

"Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

The Blues will no doubt be looking for defensive reinforcements as they look certain to lose both Rudiger and Christensen for nothing this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011457077h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Chelsea Fan Confrontation After Arsenal Defeat

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1008654729h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1011364913h
News

Ralf Rangnick Provides Chelsea Boost as He Names Six Players Unavailable for Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011566982h
News

'It's Time' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea to Win at Manchester United After Lack of Recent Success at Old Trafford

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011566982h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Not Focus on Man Utd's Current Situation Ahead of Old Trafford Trip

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010999727h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Likes Antonio Rudiger Leaving Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011270943h
News

Jorginho Discusses 'Strong' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010377824h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Where Reece James is Most Likely to Play for Chelsea Next Season

By Nick Emms3 hours ago