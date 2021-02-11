Thomas Tuchel: Winning the FA Cup with Chelsea would be huge achievement

Thomas Tuchel has admitted it would be huge achievement to win the FA Cup with Chelsea.

The Chelsea Head Coach will take charge of his first game in the FA Cup on Thursday night with the Blues as they travel to Yorkshire to face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.

It was a favourable draw for the Blues who will fancy themselves to progress into the quarter-finals.

Tuchel will do everything to progress into the last eight of the competition and has emphasised the size of winning the prestigious trophy.

"This would be huge, absolutely," said Tuchel on winning the FA Cup.

"The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world, it is played at Wembley and even if you are a little boy in Germany with no Internet in those times, and no sports channels to watch every game like nowadays, you know the words FA Cup and Wembley.

"You know these words and you know that this is a big, big game to play in and a big goal to achieve. But you know me better now and the approach tomorrow [Thursday] is that this game is the most important game of this cup campaign.

"It is a decisive match and an elimination match. We all know very well that we can expect everything in a game of football. We have to go step-by-step but for sure we do everything to prepare to win this game and get to the next round."

The draw for the quarter-final will be made prior to Chelsea's match at Oakwell on Thursday night.

