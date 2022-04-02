Thomas Tuchel has refused to exaggerate Chelsea's 4-1 defeat against Brentford ahead of their crucial Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Chelsea were thrashed by their west London neighbours on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, their first league defeat since January when they lost to Manchester City.

It comes off the back of the international break and four days before they are set to play Real Madrid in the first leg of their European quarter-final first leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

An off day for Chelsea ended in complete misery despite taking the lead through Antonio Rudiger's stunning strike from distance, as his trademark hit from range was successful this time out.

Tuchel's changes and system were questioned, as were individual performances.

It's a short turnaround ahead of Wednesday when they look to retain their European crown. And the Chelsea head coach refused to blow the defeat to the Bees out of proportion after the blip loss.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It seems like it," responded Tuchel to whether or not the Brentford defeat was just a blip result, as quoted by football.london.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"After so many wins and so many good results, I will now refuse to make a drama out of it. Why should we? Brentford made a lot of the ten minutes we gave them. After the third goal, we had a disallowed goal, a pressing situation against the goalkeeper, and another big chance from Kai Havertz. We missed all three of them and there was a feeling that it wasn't our day. So it's a mixture of everything.

"I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens. We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this. There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it. There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

Tuchel was also adamant that he didn't have one eye on Wednesday night during the Brentford game.

He continued: "No, absolutely not. We selected the team because we thought it was the best team against Brentford. Not half an eye or one percent of one for Real Madrid."

