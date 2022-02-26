Thomas Tuchel in undecided on what he will tell his players before they take to the pitch at Wembley on Sunday afternoon for their Carabao Cup final agains Liverpool.

Chelsea lost their previous Carabao Cup final in 2019 against Manchester City, while Tuchel is yet to win a domestic trophy since his Blues appointment in January 2021.

They lost at Wembley last year for the FA Cup final and Tuchel will want to overcome the defeat last year to claim a third trophy this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have been dubbed as a side for cup ties, but Tuchel insists Liverpool are favourites heading into Sunday's showdown in the capital.

Preparations have been disrupted this week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Tuchel admitted has 'clouded the minds' of the Chelsea camp.

They have a clean bill of health, apart from Ben Chilwell, which is a welcome boost for the German after recent injury problems.

Tuchel will spend the night on Saturday finalising his plans and lineup, if he hasn't decided on it already, as well as planning his final team talk for the team meeting on Sunday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But the Chelsea head coach remains unsure as to what he will tell his team in his final message stating that 'crazy talks' aren't needed with situations changing from 'occasion to occasion' depending on the game and opponent.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“It’s not decided yet but I think maybe a lot of times I say we take care of the daily process," said Tuchel on his final message to the squad.

"You don’t take care of the final on the day of the final, you take care of the final on a daily basis before when nobody thinks about the final. This is what brings you there and then the closer you get, the more routine, the more behaviours and principles must be installed that you can trust yourself and be free. In the end the tension is growing. We try to give less information, try to trust them and in our skills.

"For me, it is not the moment to do crazy things, crazy talks. Even that changes from occasion to occasion, who the opponent is. I don’t want to give you more insight actually!”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube