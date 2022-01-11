Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Battle on Despite Covid Troubles

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will continue to fight on despite their recent Covid-19 disruptions that have had a big impact on the rest of the squad.

Chelsea had two Covid cases in the past week with Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante testing positive. They were set to return to training at Cobham on Tuesday providing they returned negative test results. 

December hit Chelsea hard with injury and Covid problems. Ahead of their match against Wolves on December 19, the Blues were depleted in numbers. 

Despite their wish of getting the game postponed, the Premier League rejected the request and the European champions were forced to play the game at Molineux, which ended goalless. 

imago1008970602h

"When we arrived in Wolverhampton we had a big case and had actually seven positive, who were positive. We thought we had the possibility to postpone one match," admitted Tuchel.  

Read More

Chelsea have continued on with their business without a single one of their fixtures being called off. Manchester City are the other Premier League club not to have a league fixture postponed. 

Tuchel accepts the league's officials decision, whether or not he agrees with it is to be debated, and won't comment on other clubs' situations.

imago1008930438h

He adds: "Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.”

This comes after Liverpool had their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal postponed due to a Covid outbreak, which later turned out to contain many false positives, raising the eyebrows of many. 

“No interpretation," Tuchel reacted to the test results. "I believe him (Jurgen Klopp) and people will look into it. It can happen."

News

