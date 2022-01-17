'I Don’t Lose my Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Won't Lose Energy Over Premier League Postponements

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Won't Lose Energy Over Premier League's Game Postponements

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he won't lose energy over the Premier League's decisions to postpone games. 

When the Blues prepared to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in December they had a number of absences due to Covid-19 and requested the postponement of the game, but it was rejected.

The German manager's comments come after Arsenal successfully had their North London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday delayed until a further date 'as a result of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries, in addition to players away with their countries at AFCON.' 

imago1009114708h

Speaking to the media ahead of the west London side's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, Tuchel revealed that he doesn't lose any energy over decisions that he has no control over.

"I don’t need to know it but maybe you need to know it, maybe the fans need to know it. I believe in the rules still because if I start doubting or not believing, where does this end?

Read More

"I need to have proof then, which I don’t have. I need to be more involved, look deeper into the decision making and into the games that are postponed which I will never do.

"I simply don’t have the time or want to spend the energy. You should figure out what you need to have clarity. For me it is pretty easy, I get the information and then I accept it because what else is there? I don’t lose my energy with decisions I have zero influence in.”

imago1009093697h

Chelsea will travel to the Amex Stadium off the back of their recent 1-0 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The last time the Blues met the Seagulls, Danny Welbeck's late equaliser ensured the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009129763h
