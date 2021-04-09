Thomas Tuchel 'won't lose faith' in Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no concerns over Kai Havertz and Timo Werner after a 'difficult' night for the duo against Porto in midweek.

Havertz and Werner were hauled off in the 65th minute during their 2-0 win over Porto in Seville on Wednesday night, and their performances came under the spotlight.

Both struggled to get into the game as Porto made it difficult for the Blues to have success in attack, which saw Tuchel make a double change in the second half to bring the pair off for Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa US

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace, Tuchel backed the two to bounce back after an off night, insisting he has concerns about the duo.

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel admitted: "Look at the games Porto played in the Champions League. If you can show me any nice, fluid and pretty games of any opponent we can talk again. I did not find it. They make your life very tough.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"They went through the group with 13 points. You can ask in the group how easy it was to play against them. They make your life hard, especially for offensive players. They did not have the easiest task up front. They had a big impact defensively and they worked hard for us, both Kai and Timo. It was difficult for them to find spaces and create something, so we changed after 65 minutes but we will not lose faith and trust.

"We accept sometimes it's hard sometimes to have a big impact. Maybe Timo misses a bit of confidence in his finishing but Kai, I feel, is very self-confident. There are no bigger concerns. It was just in this game we tried to change the momentum."

