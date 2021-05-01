Thomas Tuchel won't make Chelsea changes against Fulham ahead of Real Madrid tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will not 'mix things up' when Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues host Scott Parker's side at Stamford Bridge and have a great chance to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification with a win against the Cottagers.

But the clash has been sandwiched between their Champions League semi-final ties against Real Madrid, which could see Tuchel freshen his side up ahead of the second leg on Wednesday night.

However, the Chelsea head coach has insisted he will not make changes as he focuses on one game at a time.

"No (I won't mix the team up), Fulham is a good chance to keep our advantage in the league, nothing else. This is the moment where we need to prove to ourselves that we can fully focus on one match.

"There is one match to play tomorrow, and there is no other match tomorrow (Saturday). I know very well it's a match between two semi-finals, and this is not a usual week. I'm very happy it's not a usual week because it's big to play in the semi final of the Champions League.

"But still, it's the moment to prove to ourselves that we are capable of focusing, that we are capable of putting all the energy into tomorrow's (Saturday) game.

"This starts clearly with me, with the line-up, preparation and the mindset from the coach towards the staff and the players and this is what we have to prove to ourselves tomorrow (Saturday)."

The Chelsea team news

"(Mateo Kovacic) is still injured. He trained with us, but he's still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he's not available unfortunately," added Tuchel.

"All the others are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. Everybody else is available."

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Fulham

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders : Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

