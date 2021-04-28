Thomas Tuchel won't point fingers at Chelsea attackers after missed chances against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel refused to blame the Chelsea attackers after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic put one of their chances away in Madrid but Karim Benzema punished the Blues by their lack of cutting edge in front of goal to seal a 1-1 draw for Zinedine Zidane's side in the first leg of the semi-final clash in Madrid.

It sees Chelsea head back to west London for the reverse fixture with an advantage due to the away goal, but it could've been so much more for the Blues in Spain.

EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

They had chance after chance in the opening 25 minutes, dominating the hosts, but they couldn't find the net to kill the game and potentially the tie off.

Tuchel's men were left to rue their misses, a story of their season this term, but the Chelsea head coach refused to play the blame game after being asked if he was concerned about the lack of finishing and composure.

"Well, we defend together as a team," replied Tuchel to if the misses puts pressure on the defence. "All the strikers have their part. We always defend as a block with 11 people so I don't feel we are pointing fingers.

"But of course, the strikers are the first guys who want to score and be decisive. They want to do it for themselves and the team.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

"This is the highest level. Sometimes if you have such a good half an hour as we had, with chances and half chances, you wish for more composure and more precision in the decision making and finishing itself.

"It was not like this so the challenge was more to not worry too long, regret too long and not lose confidence. We did this in the second half and defended very, very well. We suffered physically because we only had two days in between.

"You cannot change five times in the Premier League so it is quite physically demanding. Today you could feel this at the end of the game."

