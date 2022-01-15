Thomas Tuchel 'Would Love' for Chelsea to Close Gap to Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would love for his Chelsea side to be closer to Manchester City and close the gap on the league leaders.

This comes as the Blues sit ten points behind Pep Guardiola's men going into Saturday's top of the table clash.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that he is not happy being so far behind the current Premier League Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We would love to be closer to City,” Tuchel said. “We are never happy when we are behind our own standards and this is where we are. We have at the same time trust. We are still hungry. The season is not finished. We will never give up.

“At the same time we have to say City is not only performing but also overperforming, not making mistakes, winning tight games, pushing luck on their side, so at some point you need to be fair and accept it, be realistic. It helps in life if you’re not a dreamer and you’re not pessimistic.”

Chelsea have a chance to close the gap to seven points with victory at the Etihad but it looks like, bar a disastrous spell for City, they will retain their Premier League title.

The Sky Blues have only dropped ten points all season, with Chelsea needing Guardiola's men to drop 11 towards the end of the campaign in order to catch them on top of the Premier League this season.

