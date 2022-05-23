Thomas Tuchel isn't planning to change Chelsea's formation next season but acknowledges they could be forced to depending on availability.

Chelsea saw their 2021/22 campaign come to an end on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, finishing the season with a victory after a stoppage time goal from Ross Barkley to seal a 2-1 win over relegated Watford.

They will now go away for a month before returning to Cobham on July 2 for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 season. But many will not report back.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and several others are all set to leave Chelsea this summer, leaving the Blues with gaps to fill especially in defence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel is aware of that, he has had issues all season with personnel which has left him needing to adapt and find short-term solutions,

Chelsea are unable to replace outgoing players until their takeover is completed, which is imminent, which leaves some uncertainty.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked, while Levi Colwill will return for pre-season following his loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

Tuchel is unable to confirm what his plans are for next season yet, and won't make any decisions until Chelsea are able to act once the takeover is completed.

"I don't know if it would be a chance or another shift," Tuchel said on Rudiger and Christensen's departures allowing Chelsea to shift systems.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I don't think it's a problem of structure that we have because we delivered in this structure at a very high level with our performances. But we are looking in every direction. I think the structure suits our players very well with the players you mentioned, but also with Thiago Silva, our midfielders, Reece James and Ben Chilwell because they have more freedom to attack on both sides.

"There were some reasons to play this structure in the way we played it and we were very successful and at a high level very stable. It's not the plan to change it but maybe we are forced to. It's no problem to adapt and find solutions, but the problem is we are forced to be passive and it's what we don't like and we are not used to it. So I can answer the question more precisely when things move forward and we can start to act."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube