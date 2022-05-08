Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Yet to Hold Todd Boehly Chelsea Talks But Is Aware it Will Be Important

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is yet to hold talks with potential new owner Todd Boehly.

The American businessman was confirmed to be the preferred bidder to take over the club last week, with terms being agreed and signed on Friday.

Boehly was spotted in attendance at Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, in a fixture he seemed to enjoy watching from the sidelines.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked whether he has had any interaction with the prospective Chelsea owner and for his thoughts on the deal.

Reluctant to say to much, he replied: "No I haven't met him (Todd Boehly) yet," as quoted by BBC Sport. "It is of course important but out of my hands so I do not know when it will be completed."

Tuchel then went on to answer questions about finally having takeover clarity, following a good couple of months of uncertainty surrounding the club.

"I don't think ownership is a reason for lack of focus," he said at his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london. "We showed when the situation began that we can still focus.

"I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds. It does not change much for us as the sanctions are not lifted.

"It's not worth thinking about, we have our own stuff to solve and make better."

Boehly's consortium will now need to be approved by both the UK government and the Premier League, before they can officially call themselves owners.

