Thomas Tuchel was unable to confirm whether or not Reece James would be available for selection when Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

James, 22, has been out since the end of December with a hamstring injury and returned to team training this week with the rest of the squad.

He was expected to make his comeback at some point this week but missed the 2-0 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

There had been hope the England international would be fit for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool after he was spotted in training at Cobham on Thursday.

Tuchel was coy on the decision and said he will have to see if the crazy or reasonable side of him will win over his selection decision of James come Sunday.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking ahead of the final, Tuchel confirmed no decision has yet been taken on James' involvement at Wembley.

“Very, very good question," replied Tuchel over if James would return against Liverpool.

"Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure if I could answer your question right now. He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step. Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let’s see. We have a little bit of time.

"The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and feels confident to step up on this level like he did yesterday and today. Still two days to go and we will take the decision.”

