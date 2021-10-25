Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Saul Niguez Decision for Southampton Tie

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he hasn't decided if Saul Niguez will start for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Saul, 26, has made just three appearances for the Blues since joining from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day on a season-long loan.

His debut was a difficult and tough experience of what life is like in England. Hooked at half-time against Aston Villa, Saul has been given two more opportunities since against Villa but in the Carabao Cup, along with a 25 minute cameo against Malmo in the Champions League earlier this month.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It appears Saul has fallen down to sixth in the midfield pecking order behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

Tuchel could rotate is side against Southampton for the fourth round tie, but he hasn't made a decision on if the Spaniard will start or not.

"I have not decided yet if he plays or not, we will see but these are the moments, in the Carabao Cup, to give some players some minutes," said Tuchel ahead of the clash.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better. Let's see. It is not decided yet but in general, yes (it is a chance for Saul to kick start his Chelsea career)."

Chelsea will also welcome back N'Golo Kante into the side after he missed the 7-0 win over Norwich City as a precaution due to muscle tightness.

Tuchel will make 'some changes' for the cup tie in the capital as many look to get chances, but will need to seize their opportunity with the Chelsea boss no doubt wanting to see players prove themselves.

