    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Saul Niguez Decision for Southampton Tie

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has admitted he hasn't decided if Saul Niguez will start for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

    Saul, 26, has made just three appearances for the Blues since joining from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day on a season-long loan. 

    His debut was a difficult and tough experience of what life is like in England. Hooked at half-time against Aston Villa, Saul has been given two more opportunities since against Villa but in the Carabao Cup, along with a 25 minute cameo against Malmo in the Champions League earlier this month. 

    sipa_35665606 (1)

    It appears Saul has fallen down to sixth in the midfield pecking order behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley. 

    Tuchel could rotate is side against Southampton for the fourth round tie, but he hasn't made a decision on if the Spaniard will start or not.

    "I have not decided yet if he plays or not, we will see but these are the moments, in the Carabao Cup, to give some players some minutes," said Tuchel ahead of the clash. 

    sipa_35000597 (2)

    "Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better. Let's see. It is not decided yet but in general, yes (it is a chance for Saul to kick start his Chelsea career)."

    Chelsea will also welcome back N'Golo Kante into the side after he missed the 7-0 win over Norwich City as a precaution due to muscle tightness. 

    Tuchel will make 'some changes' for the cup tie in the capital as many look to get chances, but will need to seize their opportunity with the Chelsea boss no doubt wanting to see players prove themselves.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (56)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Saul Niguez Decision for Southampton Tie

    43 seconds ago
    sipa_35324136 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea and Christensen Have Had 'No Contact' For Two Months Over Contract

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35708041 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning to Chelsea Squad to Prove Their Worth This Season

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707087 (3)
    News

    'We Have Now Set The Bar Pretty High' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Expectations

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (6)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Satisfied' With Development of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Target 17-Year-Old Brazilian Goalkeeper Gabriel

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35705282 (1)
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (48)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & Juventus Interest

    2 hours ago