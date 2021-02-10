Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Low reveals targets at Chelsea this season

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed Thomas Tuchel wants to guide the Blues to a top four finish in his first season at the club.

Tuchel and his staff arrived at Chelsea replacing Frank Lampard who left the Blues in ninth place in the Premier League and slipping.

Low, Tuchel and the rest of the backroom staff have seen an instant impact on their form. Chelsea remain unbeaten under Tuchel (W3, D1) and are now in fifth place, just one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

Tuchel speaking with his players in training at Cobham. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And Low, Tuchel's assistant who also worked with him at Paris Saint-Germain, says the club will be 'happy' with a top four finish this season,

“We didn’t arrive with the goal of winning the title in these few months," admitted Low to M4.

“It would be a brilliant performance to be able to finish in the top four, which the club would be happy with.

"It's amazingly difficult to win against any team, not only to be prepared against sensational players, but the very best coaches are also working in the Premier League."

Tuchel wants Chelsea to focus on themselves on the race for top four as they are trying everything to attain their goals for the season.

"What would it help to talk about it? It is clear that we are responsible now for a situation where we are close to where we want to be," said Tuchel. "We want to try everything to reach the top four and we said this very clear when we started.

"So now the guys put themselves in the situation where we are the hunters for the teams in front of us and we are close. It changes nothing because the next game in the league will be a home game and like everybody else we will be under the pressure to continue our run and build on the momentum. We will not allow anybody to focus on the fixture."

