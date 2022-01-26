Thomas Tuchel's 'Brutal' Approach Towards Chelsea Players Revealed

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' approach to some of his players has been revealed.

The Blues' manager is today celebrating one year in charge at the club, joining the west London side last January after a spell at Ligue 1 outfit PSG.

He guided Chelsea to their second ever UEFA Champions League title just four months into the job, and he has reached every cup final possible during his time at the helm so far.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Athletic have now been able to reveal Tuchel's 'brutal' approach to communicating with his players, particularly his attackers.

They say that some of his stars can regularly receive a 'barrage of criticism' if they make wrong decisions or miss chances, both in training and matches.

As a result, it is believed that some of the Blues attackers are now afraid to try fresh ideas on the pitch and risk giving the ball away, as well as 'second-guessing' themselves.

Furthermore, the report's source also suggests that some of the German boss' team selections are decided not through form, but through emotion.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite Chelsea's attackers appearing to struggle in front of goal this season, the European Champions have still been able to reach the Champions League knockout stages, the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup fourth round.

They are also due to travel to Abu Dhabi in February to compete in the Club World Cup thanks to their Champions League success last season.

Tuchel's side are currently in the top three of the Premier League table.

