Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Champions League knockout squad confirmed

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel's 25-man Champions League squad for the knockout stages has been confirmed.

They face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of Europe after finishing top of their group, battling past Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

And now their squad has been confirmed ahead of the first-leg later this month in Spain on February 23, before their second-leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Only two names have gone from the list from the group stages. Fikayo Tomori is the first absentee after his loan move to AC Milan. Ian Maatsen is the other name after his loan move to Charlton Athletic.

Young duo Tino Anjorin and Henry Lawrence have made the knockout squad, with the usual suspects of Billy Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount all included on List B.

Here is the confirmed squad list in full:

List A: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Willy Caballero, Kurt Zouma, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Emerson Palmieri

List B: Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Karlo Ziger, Henry Lawrence, Tino Anjorin

Note: List A is made up of up to 25 players with a minimum of eight of the players being locally trained and four coming through the club between 15 and 21.

List B is made up of players ages 21 or below with two years development at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube