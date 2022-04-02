Thomas Tuchel has admitted his expectations of his Chelsea side were 'not too high' after they returned to club action following the international break.

Chelsea's return after a perfect March - six wins from six - ended in misery thanks to west London neighbours Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Frank's Bees came to Stamford Bridge and came from behind - after Antonio Rudiger's stunning strike from distance to put Chelsea ahead - to thrash the Blues 4-1 away from home.

It dragged Chelsea close into the top four battle with Arsenal having the chance to reduce the gap in fourth place.

Last year after the March international break, Chelsea lost 5-2 to West Brom. It was a carbon copy, albeit different scoreline, and Tuchel didn't expect a top performance from his side against the Bees.

The Chelsea head coach couldn't explain why Chelsea stopped defending for 10 minutes as the game slipped away from them, as he opened up on the disappointing derby defeat.

"You don't need to lose as a consequence," said Tuchel after Chelsea's defeat following the return from the international break, as quoted by football.london.

"I am aware of it and I am aware that my expectations were not too high about this match from the start. It is difficult after an international break to play as the favourite, to dictate the match and break down a difficult and well organised team.

"They are a very physical team. It makes things very difficult. I agree if we conceded the first goal and second one and could never catch up, but we were in the lead and in charge. I didn't see it coming. I felt us getting better and better. I felt that we deserved the first goal, got a beautiful first goal and I don't know why the next 10 minutes cost us the game."

