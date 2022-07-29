Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To Play Two Games In Udine

The Blues are set to play two consecutive games against Udinese over the weekend as the team prepare for the start of the Premier League.

As Chelsea prepare to face Udinese in the last pre-season game of the summer, is it reported that there is more to the trip than just the televised game on Friday.

On Chelsea's own 'Chelsea Unseen' Youtube video, it is revealed that the team will be playing two games, one as scheduled and another on Saturday.

As reported by Adam Newson (H/T Ollie Glanvill), Saturday's game is expected to be played behind closed doors.

It is also reported that the Blues will field a strong side for the first game, with the need to improve the starting team's form going into their first Premier League game against Frank Lampard's Everton.

IMAGO / News Images

So far in pre-season, Chelsea have won just one of the three games in their US tour, with the results including a 4-0 drubbing from fellow Premier League club and London rivals Arsenal in the Florida Cup final.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will likely feel a need to finish the set of friendlies strongly in the hope of carrying some momentum into the start of the season.

