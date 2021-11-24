Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Training Plans Ahead of Man United Clash

Thomas Tuchel will give his Chelsea players a day off on Wednesday to recover from their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus before they prepare for Manchester United on Sunday.

Chelsea cruised into the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night as they humbled Juventus in west London as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all got on the scoresheet.

It moves them top of Group H heading into matchday six, and now they switch their attention to their second big game in the week as Manchester United await at the weekend.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

But Tuchel has rewarded his players with a day off to recover which will see the squad return on Thursday to begin preparing for the visit of the Red Devils.

"It is very important everyone enjoys their free day and on Thursday we need to refocus and Friday Saturday the whole focus is on Sunday. The challenges are coming and it is good."

Chelsea are top of the Premier League and will face a United side who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week, which sees Michael Carrick in temporary charge until a replacement is found.

Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante will likely head to Cobham on Wednesday for injury assessments as both came off injured in the European win.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“He has a sharp pain in his knee," said Tuchel on Chilwell. "N’Golo as well, they will be examined tomorrow. It’s very sad.

"Let’s hope for the best.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube