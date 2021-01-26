NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Thomas Tuchel's first words after being appointed Chelsea Head Coach

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his delight at being appointed the new Chelsea Head Coach.

The 47-year-old was confirmed on Tuesday evening as he arrived in London. 

Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract at Chelsea with a possibility of extending it by a further year. 

He will be in the dugout against Wolves on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League match. 

Upon his arrival he has thanked the club for their show of confidence in appointing him.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," said Tuchel.

Tuchel takes over the reigns in west London from Frank Lampard who was fired on Monday morning and Tuchel showed his respects to the outgoing Head Coach.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Marina Granovskaia also commented on the landing of Tuchel and was delighted. 

"It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club."

Tuchel becomes the first German to manage Chelsea. 

