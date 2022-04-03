Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Brentford Team Talk Revealed as Chelsea Handed Reality Check

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he told his side at half-time during their 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the Blues came out strong in the second, scoring through Antonio Rudiger three minutes after half-time.

However, Brentford responded quickly and soon enough the game was taken away from the home side as the Bees scored in the 50th, 54th and 60th minutes before finishing the scoring 87 minutes in.

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference after the game, Tuchel revealed what he told his side at half-time to try and whip them into shape.

"It is more difficult, but in the context of all this I am ok with the first half," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The half-time speech was like this.

"A reminder to keep on going, a reminder of where the spaces are, where we want to accelerate, where we want to stay patient, where we want to take more risks and it would come with more fluidity. And it did.

"We started very well. I did not see the distraction there so why should we be distracted and think about Real Madrid when we are one goal ahead.

"Maybe it was the general feeling that now we are ahead and have it, and we got punished for that."

The league loss has allowed Arsenal the chance to close the gap on third placed Chelsea as they take on Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

