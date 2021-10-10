    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Following Juventus & Man City Loss

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he has learned after the Blues suffered back to back defeats to the hands of Manchester City and Juventus.

    The Blues responded well, beating Southampton 3-1 before the international break.

    Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival via calcioinpillole.com, Tuchel discussed the defeats.

    Tuchel CHE

    He said: "We have lost twice to Manchester City and Juventus, that keeps you awake.

    "It makes you think about yourself, even more than the good times. So you learn, it's up to me to restart the whole process, to question the communication levels, the tactics, the training methods, the physical preparation, everything else. 

    "The game is questioned in depth. It also shows how players react to stress. It's not that simple, but there is a positive aspect: in a safe environment, where you are supported, you feel the energy needed to get through the moment.“

    sipa_35009448

    This comes after Tuchel revealed that he knew the Blues would win the Champions League early on last season, citing the support from the Chelsea hierarchy as the reason for his belief.

    Chelsea recovered well, going into the latest international break top of the Premier League as Tuchel's side hunt to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Juventus & Man City Loss

    30 seconds ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'Agreement in Place' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35283450
    Transfer News

    Report: How Long Chelsea Have Been Interested in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

    45 minutes ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

    13 hours ago
    1006964414
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Have 'No Intention' of Letting Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa Leave

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35236800 (6)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When He Knew Chelsea Could Win the Champions League

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35283450
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Still Interested in Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

    15 hours ago
    sipa_34764865
    News

    'We Fell in Love With Them' - Tuchel Reveals Serie A Club That He Adores

    16 hours ago