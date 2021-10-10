Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Juventus & Man City Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he has learned after the Blues suffered back to back defeats to the hands of Manchester City and Juventus.

The Blues responded well, beating Southampton 3-1 before the international break.

Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival via calcioinpillole.com, Tuchel discussed the defeats.

He said: "We have lost twice to Manchester City and Juventus, that keeps you awake.

"It makes you think about yourself, even more than the good times. So you learn, it's up to me to restart the whole process, to question the communication levels, the tactics, the training methods, the physical preparation, everything else.

"The game is questioned in depth. It also shows how players react to stress. It's not that simple, but there is a positive aspect: in a safe environment, where you are supported, you feel the energy needed to get through the moment.“

This comes after Tuchel revealed that he knew the Blues would win the Champions League early on last season, citing the support from the Chelsea hierarchy as the reason for his belief.

Chelsea recovered well, going into the latest international break top of the Premier League as Tuchel's side hunt to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

